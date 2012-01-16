LONDON Jan 16 Britain's coalition
government poured cold water on suggestions from a minister that
taxpayers should fund a new royal yacht for Queen Elizabeth to
mark her 60th year on the throne despite Britons dealing with
severe austerity measures themselves.
The queen bade a sad farewell to the royal family's
much-loved yacht Britannia in 1997 and Education Secretary
Michael Gove recommended replacing it as a significant gesture
to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee, the Guardian newspaper
reported.
"My suggestion would be a gift from the nation to her
majesty; thinking about (Universities Minister) David Willetts'
excellent suggestion of a royal yacht, and something tangible to
commemorate this momentous occasion," the paper quoted his
letter as saying.
The letter did make reference to Britain's current economic
woes, but added that despite "and perhaps because of the austere
times", the Jubilee celebrations should be greater than any that
had gone before.
However, his idea was immediately scuppered by Conservative
Prime Minister David Cameron and his Liberal Democrat deputy
Nick Clegg.
"I don't think this would be an appropriate use of public
money given the state of the nation's finances," Cameron's
spokesman told reporters.
Commentators said a taxpayer-funded new yacht for the royals
would not have gone down well with the public who are facing
spending cuts, rising taxes, pay freezes, high inflation, and
job uncertainty as Britain's economy struggles out of recession.
Clegg joked the issue would be about "the haves, and the
have yachts".
"Most people in the country would think the diamond jubilee
is a wonderful occasion for us to celebrate together as a
community and as a nation," Clegg told reporters.
"But I suspect that most people in the country would think,
given that there is very little money around, that this probably
would not be the top of their list of priorities for the use of
scarce public resources."
Britannia, a 6,000-tonne ship with a crew of 230, was
decommissioned shortly after Tony Blair's Labour party came to
power in 1997. Media reported the queen cried when she bade it
farewell, the only time she has shed tears in public.
At the time the Conservative Party had called for a
replacement yacht -- at an estimated cost of some 60 million
pounds ($90 million) -- but a poll showed 72 percent of Britons
disapproved of using public money for it.
Buckingham Palace said it had no comment on the story.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Paul Casciato)