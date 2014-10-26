LONDON Oct 26 The following are the top stories
on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Sunday Times
STARBUCKS HIT BY PROBE INTO TAX DEAL WITH DUTCH
The European Commission will publish within a fortnight a
formal notice of findings into its probe into Starbucks'
tax affairs, according to sources. It is thought the
commission's antitrust division will claim the Netherlands and
Starbucks struck an arrangement to lower the tax rate for the
company's subsidiary in Amsterdam.
BANKS ORDERED TO RAISE BILLIONS IN CRISIS FUNDS
The Bank of England will this week unveil tough new rules
aimed at preventing future financial crises, with banks and
building societies ordered to beef up their safety buffers with
fresh capital.
QATARIS OUTBID CHINESE FOR HSBC TOWER IN LONDON
The Qatar Investment Authority is understood to have made a
1.1 billion pound ($1.77 billion) offer for the HSBC tower in
London, seeing off competition from China Life and Ping An to
become preferred bidder in one of the biggest-ever British
property deals.
SALAMANDER ENERGY MAY GET RIVAL BIDS FROM OPHIR, CESPA
It is understood that Ophir Energy and Spanish
rival Cespa are preparing competing takeover bids for Salamander
Energy that could value the oil explorer at more than
275 million pounds ($442.42 million).
MORRISONS BREAKS PLEDGE ON LOW PRICES
Wm Morrison Supermarkets has quietly ramped up
prices on certain staple items such as fish and apples less than
six months after it promised to lower prices permanently on more
than 1,000 everyday products.
The Sunday Telegraph
RBS SET TO KEEP ITS IRISH ARM
The Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to commit
itself to its Irish business this week in a surprise turnaround
following a review of the future of Ulster Bank and some
expectations that it would seek a sale or outside investment.
KING OF SHAVES FOUNDER STEPS DOWN, COMPANY GOES UP FOR SALE
British entrepreneur Will King is stepping down as chief
executive of King of Shaves, and the razor maker has hired
investment bank William Blair to run a sales process that could
value the business at more than 50 million pounds ($80.4
million).
BANK OF ENGLAND BOWS TO EUROPE OVER STRESS TEST REPORTING
The Bank of England has bowed to the European financial
regulator following a difference of opinion over the way in
which British banks can display the results of Sunday's
Europe-wide stress tests.
LYCEUM CAPITAL SAID TO BE EXPLORING SALE OF 2 BUSINESSES
Private equity firm Lyceum Capital is understood to be
exploring sales of Synexus, which is involved in clinical trials
for pharmaceutical companies, and Access Group, a software
business.
The Mail on Sunday
TESCO CEO LEWIS SAYS HIS PAY DEAL IS 'UNDER REVIEW'
Dave Lewis, the new chief executive of UK retailer Tesco
, says the details of his bonuses are being reviewed by
senior non-executives following the company's recent accounting
scandal.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6216 British pound)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Jason
Neely)