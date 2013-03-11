By Sarah Mortimer
| LONDON, March 11
LONDON, March 11 Efforts to kickstart Britain's
economy, on the brink of its third recession in four years, have
stymied efforts by Britain's top 100 firms to rebuild their
pension funds, according to data from JLT Pension Capital
Strategies.
The firms have injected 12.7 billion pounds into their
pension schemes to make up funding gaps but have only seen an
improvement of 8 billion pounds in total deficits, according to
the data.
Company pension liabilities, which once barely registered on
a fund manager's radar, now stand at 50 billion pounds, up from
55 billion pounds in June 2012 and 42 billion pounds a year ago,
the consultancy said in a quarterly report.
Pension scheme funding levels are determined by factors such
as equity market returns and yields on gilts and growth, but
Britain's volatile economic climate is further complicating the
ability of company pension funds to keep pace with rising life
expectancy.
Britain's top company retirement schemes moved into bonds to
cope with increased economic volatility but repeated rounds of
quantitative easing by the Bank of England, designed to support
growth have, in the meantime, contributed to a sharp drop in
yields.
That means company pension schemes need even more bonds to
fund a given liability.
"Aviva is the latest company to report a big switch, with
bond allocations increasing by 17 percent," JLT said in the
report.
Five of the FTSE 100 companies have pension commitments
greater than their total equity market value, JLT said. That
could affect their financial performance, by affecting their
ability to make profits and investments.
International Airlines Group's total disclosed liabilities
are almost five times its equity market value, while those of
BAE Systems and BT are more than double, the
consultancy said.
FINAL SALARY SCHEMES
BT injected an extra 2 billion pounds into its pension
scheme in 2011 to tackle a 1.9 billion pound pension deficit.
"One of our biggest responsibilities is to our pension
fund," Sir Michael Rake, BT's chairman said in the company's
annual statement in May 2012.
BT closed its final salary pension in April 2001, and
currently has about 300,000 members in the scheme.
"We were able to make a lump sum payment of £2bn into the
fund, giving greater certainty to our pensioners and helping to
reduce the size of future deficit payments we would otherwise
have to make," he said.
Several companies have closed their final salary linked
pension schemes to future accrual or are freezing pensionable
salaries, JLT said.
"Attempts by many companies to stem the growth of their
pension liabilities by closing defined benefit (DB) pension
schemes to new entrants have had little impact," JLT said.
GlaxoSmithKline, an FTSE 100 company with 14.3 billion
pounds in pension scheme liabilities and a third of its UK
workforce in a DB pension plan, has capped it's employee's
contributions to their final salary schemes.
This means pension contributions cannot rise in line with
pay rises, if those pay rises are more than 2 percent a year.
"(These) changes are necessary in order to give us the best
chance of maintaining the pension plans into the future," a GSK
spokeswoman said.