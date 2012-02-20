* British pop's top awards handed out on Tuesday
* Ed Sheeran leads BRIT nominations ahead of Adele
* Adele favourite to win coveted best album award
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, Feb 20 Ed Sheeran may have been
the surprise package of the BRIT Award nominations last month,
bagging more than anyone else, but the show itself looks set to
follow a more predictable script on Tuesday -- another Adele
triumph.
Sheeran, who just turned 21, was nominated in four
categories -- best album for "+", single ("The A Team"),
breakthrough act and male solo artist.
He is up against Adele, the world's biggest selling singer
last year and fresh from a record-equalling six Grammy awards
earlier this month, in the album and song categories.
Bookmaker Ladbroke's makes the 23-year-old Londoner
favourite to win the female category and the big prize on the
night, best album, for "21", which has sold more than six
million copies in the United States alone.
It did not offer odds on the best single, but few would be
surprised to see her take home the statuette for "Someone Like
You".
As well as the awards there are the performances, with both
Sheeran and Adele set to take the stage at the O2 venue in
London where the televised event will be held.
Adele chose the Grammys to make her comeback after
undergoing surgery on her vocal cords late last year, but the
BRITs will be a homecoming of sorts.
Also due to sing on the night are Rihanna, Coldplay, Noel
Gallagher, Florence & The Machine, Bruno Mars and Blur, who will
receive an outstanding contribution award.
Unlike Adele, Sheeran is far from a household name even in
his native Britain.
The acoustic guitar-strumming singer, who performed hundreds
of small gigs across Britain before his breakthrough early last
year, is tipped to win at least two BRIT awards -- British male
and breakthrough act.
Recognisable by his unkempt red hair, the video for "Lego
House" featured Harry Potter star Rupert Grint -- with whom he
bears a passing resemblance -- as an obsessive fan.
His album "+" has sold a million copies, and while he is
followed by hoards of fans known as "Sheeranators", he has yet
to convince some critics that he lives up to the hype.
Some music writers attribute his success to his image as an
authentic, unpretentious musician far from the manufactured acts
produced by TV talent shows like "The X Factor".
But he was also labelled by Peter Robinson as part of the
"New Boring" in music, "a ballad-friendly tedial wave destroying
everything in its path." Adele, Robinson argued in an article in
the Guardian, was the "Queen of Boring".
"If Adele's seen as boring, then I'm happy to be boring as
well," Sheeran said in a subsequent interview with the same
newspaper.
Other BRIT nominees include Jessie J, who is up for three
awards, and veteran Kate Bush, shortlisted for best female,
sealing a remarkable comeback.
Florence & the Machine and Coldplay are each nominated
twice, as are Emeli Sande, this year's Critics' Choice winner,
and Americans Bon Iver and Aloe Blacc.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)