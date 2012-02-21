LONDON Feb 21 Global chart sensation
Adele looks set to eclipse Ed Sheeran at the BRIT Awards on
Tuesday as British pop gears up for its biggest night of the
year.
Fresh from her sweep of six Grammys in the United States,
the 23-year-old Londoner is favourite to add at least two BRITs
to her awards cabinet -- best British female act and the coveted
best album prize for "21".
And few would be surprised to see her walk away with the
best single honour for "Someone Like You".
Adele, shortlisted for three BRIT awards and due to perform
at the O2 Arena later on Tuesday, trailed Ed Sheeran, the
21-year-old singer/songwriter, who garnered four nominations.
He is contesting best album ("+") and best single ("The A
Team") as well as best British male solo artist and British
breakthrough act.
Recognisable by his unkempt red hair, the video for "Lego
House" featured Harry Potter star Rupert Grint -- with whom he
bears a passing resemblance -- as an obsessive fan.
His album "+" has sold a million copies, and while he is
followed by hoards of fans known as "Sheeranators", he has yet
to convince some critics that he lives up to the hype.
Sheeran will performing on the night alongside Adele,
Rihanna, Coldplay, Noel Gallagher, Florence & The Machine, Bruno
Mars and Blur, who will receive an outstanding contribution
award.
Other BRIT nominees include Jessie J, who is up for three
awards, and veteran Kate Bush, shortlisted for best female,
sealing a remarkable comeback.
Florence & The Machine and Coldplay are each nominated
twice, as are Emeli Sande, this year's Critics' Choice winner,
and Americans Bon Iver and Aloe Blacc.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White)