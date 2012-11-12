(Corrects one reference to Amazon, mistakenly referred to as
* Starbucks says Swiss unit charges 20 pct markup
* Amazon says UK sales figures unavailable
* Google admits using tax haven to cut tax bill
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Nov 12 UK lawmakers criticised
executives of Starbucks, Google and Amazon
on Monday for not paying more tax in Britain and Amazon
said it had received a $252 million demand for back taxes from
France.
Britain's Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which is charged
with monitoring government financial affairs, invited the
companies to give evidence amid mounting public and political
concern about tax avoidance by big international companies.
Britain and Germany last week announced plans to push the
Group of 20 economic powers to make multinational companies pay
their "fair share" of taxes following reports of large firms
exploiting loopholes to avoid taxes.
Amazon received a $252 million back tax claim from the
French tax authority in September, related to its practice of
channeling European sales through Luxembourg. The company said
it was fighting the claim, referred to by an Amazon official at
the hearing.
Members of Parliament (MPs) on the committee quizzed
Starbucks Chief Financial Officer Troy Alstead about how the
group's UK unit managed to report 13 years of losses.
"You're either running the business badly, or there's some
fiddle going on," Austin Mitchell MP said.
A Reuters report last month showed that Starbucks had paid
no corporation, or income, tax in the UK in the past three years
and had paid only 8.6 million pounds since 1998.
Over this period it sold 3.1 billion pounds worth of coffee,
prompting criticism from politicians and media commentators.
Alstead denied Starbucks was shifting profits out of the UK
and blamed high rents for contributing to the company's troubled
record in the UK.
He said the UK business only made a profit in the UK once,
in 2006, despite him telling analysts on a conference call in
2009 that the UK unit was profitable and his predecessor listing
the British operation in 2008, when asked about the foreign
markets with the best margins.
Alstead also told the committee the company had an agreement
with the Dutch authorities that allowed it pay a "very low tax
rate" on its operation there.
Starbucks UK has an agreement to remit 6 percent of its
turnover to the Dutch unit - its regional headquarters - in
respect to the use of the Starbucks brand.
Alstead also told the committee that Starbucks's Swiss
coffee trading unit charged group companies a 20 percent mark-up
on coffee beans.
The company does not usually publish how much it spends on
raw or green coffee beans but said in 2009 that it bought 367
million pounds for an average $1.47 per pound, suggesting a
total coffee bill of $539 million and that the Swiss unit, which
employs 30 people, enjoyed income of almost $110 million that
year.
The company declined to comment on the Reuters calculation.
Alstead denied the world's largest coffee chain channeled
profits through tax havens and said it followed the law in every
country where it operated.
NO ANSWERS
Members of the committee repeatedly criticised Andrew Cecil,
Brussels-based Director of Public Policy for internet retailer
Amazon, for failing to answer questions about the group's
operations.
Cecil declined several times to tell the committee the level
of Amazon's sales in the UK.
"We have not disclosed those figures ever publicly," he
said.
Amazon's annual reports do disclose this figure. The most
recent regulatory filing gave UK revenues as 11-15 percent of
total sales in 2011, an amount equal to $5.3 to $7.2 billion.
Amazon did not respond to emails or calls asking for
explanations about the discrepancy.
"It's just not acceptable .. It's outrageous," the
committee's chairman, Margaret Hodge MP, said of Cecil's
inability to answer questions about Amazon's UK sales and
corporate structure.
Amazon's main UK unit paid less than 1 million pounds in
income tax last year.
Amazon avoids UK taxes by reporting European sales through a
Luxembourg-based unit. This structure allowed it to pay a tax
rate of 11 percent on foreign profits last year - less than half
the average corporate income tax rate in its major markets.
Matt Brittin, Google Vice President for Sales and
Operations, Northern and Central Europe, acknowledged the
company did cut its tax bill by channeling profits from European
sales through Bermuda but said this was perfectly legal.
Google's filings show it had $4 billion of sales in the UK
last year, but despite having a group-wide profit margin of 33
percent, its main UK unit reported a loss in 2011 and 2010.
It had a tax charge of just 3.4 million pounds in 2011.
The search engine provider books European sales via an Irish
unit, an arrangement that allowed it to pay taxes at a rate of
3.2 percent on non-U.S. profits last year.
Google is under audit by the French tax authority regarding
its structure, but the company denied a newspaper report last
month that it had received a back tax claim for 1 billion
euros.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Giles Elgood and Philippa
Fletcher)