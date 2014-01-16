LONDON Jan 16 The Bank of England said on Thursday that it would hold the first of a new type of repo operation to provide liquidity to Britain's banking system on Feb. 11.

The new Indexed Long-Term Repo will offer more liquidity at cheaper rates, longer maturities and against a wider range of collateral than previously available, the BoE said.

The new repo will not have a fixed volume, however, and the BoE said it expected initial usage may be limited due to the ample existing liquidity in Britain's financial system as a result of its earlier quantitative easing programme.