LONDON Jan 3 Bernie Ecclestone risks losing his
decades-old grip on Formula One motor racing this year, when
legal action stemming from the sale of a stake in the sport
eight years ago reaches a climax.
Ecclestone, 83, is awaiting the outcome of a $100 million
damages claim brought by German company Constantin Medien
in the London High Court over his involvement in a
deal that brought in CVC Capital Partners as the largest
shareholder in Formula One.
That decision should come in January or February. Win or
lose, it won't be the last that the Formula One CEO hears of the
matter because he faces a further damages claim in London and a
possible criminal trial in Germany.
CVC has stood by Ecclestone but its co-founder Donald
Mackenzie told the High Court in London in November that it
would fire him if he was ever found guilty of wrongdoing.
The uncertainty about Ecclestone's fate has helped make it
impossible to restart stalled plans to list the business on the
Singapore Stock Exchange.
Ecclestone, who has built Formula One into one of the
world's most lucrative sports over four decades, still works
long hours and travels to races around the globe, accompanied by
his Brazilian third wife, who is 46 years his junior.
He has long dismissed talk of retirement but the question
won't go away.
He suggested to British reporters in November that Red Bull
team boss Christian Horner could one day replace him but has
since dismissed the idea as little more than a joke with one of
his closest friends in the sport.
There is no obvious heir apparent within the Formula One
business itself, a lean organisation with only around 300 staff.
"In the event of me deciding to leave, they would look for
someone from outside the industry," Ecclestone told Reuters.
Richard Scudamore, chief executive of English soccer's
Premier League, and Sainsbury's supermarket CEO Justin King are
two men tipped as potential outside candidates.
"ONE MAN SHOW"
Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo plans to invite team
heads to a meeting in Italy in January to start discussing the
future of a sport in which many of the smaller teams are
struggling to make ends meet.
Montezemolo said it would be time to move away from the "one
man show" when Ecclestone leaves and spread responsibility among
a wider group of managers.
"We have to create a group of governance in which you have a
CEO, and then you have one in charge of motor racing," he said.
The Constantin case, which lasted for seven weeks and at
which Ecclestone gave evidence, centres on the sale by German
bank BayernLB of a 47 percent stake in Formula One to CVC for
about $830 million in 2005-2006.
Ecclestone is accused of a "corrupt bargain" with jailed
former BayernLB banker Gerhard Gribkowsky to undervalue the
stake and ensure a deal with CVC, which wanted to keep him on as
chief executive.
Constantin is arguing it missed out on a share of the
proceeds it would have got had the price topped $1 billion.
State-backed BayernLB is threatening to file its own suit
for $400 million damages in London in January. It was one of a
group of banks left in control of the sport after the Kirch
media empire collapsed in 2002.
A Munich court will decide in the new year whether to order
Ecclestone to stand trial over $44 million of payments he and a
family trust made to Gribkowsky after the CVC deal. The German
authorities jailed Gribkowsky in 2012 for 8-1/2 years for
bribery and tax evasion.
Ecclestone says he paid Gribkowsky 10 million pounds
($16.4million) but denies wrongdoing and said the payment had
nothing to do with the CVC deal. He argues he was the victim of
coercion by Gribkowsky, accusing the German of threatening to
make false claims about his tax status.