LONDON Dec 6 A shake-up in the way companies
plug funding gaps in their pension schemes could generate as
much as 10 billion pounds ($16 billion) in tax revenue for
Britain's cash-strapped government.
Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) George
Osborne is calling on the UK's Pensions Regulator to relax rules
that force companies to use their own cash reserves to top up
final-salary pensions for thousands of workers.
The existing rules require companies to plug these deficits
as soon as they are identified, often using their own funds. But
if companies have the freedom to make smaller, annual payments
to their pension schemes, they will free up more cash on which
the Treasury can charge more corporation tax.
"This has cost the Chancellor 37 billion pounds in lost tax
revenue to date, and could be as much as 10 billion pounds a
year in future years," Tracy Blackwell, of the specialist
insurer Pension Corporation, said in a statement.
Pension scheme deficits are making it difficult for
companies to invest in other assets and attract external
funding, resulting in many becoming frustrated at having to plug
spiralling shortfalls caused by factors out of their control.
The total deficit of final-salary company pension schemes
more than doubled to 231 billion pounds within a year as
repeated rounds of central bank quantitative easing crushed the
yield on British government bonds, or gilts - a staple
investment for pension funds..
Companies have been pouring money into pension contributions
when they could have been using the cash for other investments.
In addition, a Department for Work and Pensions consultation
will look to find a new way for companies to calculate the
ultimate cost of these pension schemes.
This could allow the schemes to take a longer-term view of
expected returns to value their liabilities, which allows a
company to camouflage the weakness of a pension scheme.
News of the consultation has prompted criticism from pension
consultants, who claim that reforms would only deliver a
short-term fix, which could also mask realistic assessments of
pension deficits.