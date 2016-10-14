LONDON Oct 14 Japanese carmaker Nissan is due to decide whether to build its next Qashqai sport utility vehicle model in Britain or elsewhere by the end of the year, a company source said, a key investment decision for post-Brexit Britain.

"The decision-making process is in the next few weeks and months with a decision expected before the end of the year," a company source told Reuters on Friday.

CEO Carlos Ghosn told reporters at the Paris motor show late last month that future spending on Britain's biggest car plant would depend on a guarantee of compensation if Britain struck a deal with European allies which led to tariffs on car exports.

Ghosn met British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday and said afterwards: "I am confident the British government will continue to ensure the UK remains a competitive place to do business."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)