LONDON, March 17 The price of electronic
cigarettes, craft beer and subscriptions to music streaming
services such as Spotify will go into calculations of British
inflation for the first time, the country's statistical agency
said on Tuesday.
Britain's consumer prices index is based on the cost of more
than 700 goods and services, a handful of which are changed each
year as shoppers' tastes change.
"With the decrease in the popularity of traditional media,
music streaming services -- such as Spotify -- are being
included for the first time, as are online console computer
games subscriptions," the ONS said.
Leaving the index this year are yoghurt drinks, fees at
foreign exchange bureaux, and stand-alone satellite navigation
systems for cars, as drivers either use navigation software on
their mobile phones or buy cars with navigation built in.
Other new goods include melons, sweet potatoes, mobile phone
chargers and powdered protein drinks for body-builders, intended
to capture a broader growth in purchases of sport-related food
supplements.
Prices for fresh pizzas now replace frozen pizzas, and
coloured paint replaces white paint as trends in interior
decoration change.
Britain's inflation rate fell to 0.3 percent in January, its
lowest level since the consumer price index was launched in
1989, hit mostly by plunging global oil prices.
