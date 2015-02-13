LONDON Feb 13 Norwegian utility Statkraft has
taken a 50 percent stake in RWE's Triton Knoll
offshore wind project in Britain, the two companies said on
Friday.
Construction of the 900 megawatt (MW) windfarm is expected
to begin in 2017 and it will be able to produce enough
electricity to power 800,000 homes a year, the joint statement
said.
Financial details of the deal were not revealed.
"Securing partners for projects such as Triton Knoll has
been a key objective in our renewables strategy," Hans Buntin,
CEO of RWE's renewable energy subsidiary Innogy, said.
RWE's renewable energy subsidiary Innogy last year scaled
back capacity of the project, located off England's east coast,
to make it more economic.
Britain is the world's biggest offshore wind market and aims
to defend its lead by multiplying current capacity to around 10
gigawatts (GW) by the end of the decade.
"This is another vote of confidence in the world's number
one offshore wind market which is continuing to attract
investors from all over the world," British energy and climate
change secretary Ed Davey said in the statement.
Offshore wind farms are some of the most expensive renewable
energy projects because they are built far out at sea.
Separately, Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem on
Thursday granted a licence to the Balfour Beatty Equitix
consortium to own and operate a 352 million pound transmissions
cable to RWE Innogy's Gwynt y Mor 576-megawatt wind farm, off
the coast of North Wales.
The cable will allow the project, which was completed at the
end of last year, to connect to Britain's onshore electricity
grid.
