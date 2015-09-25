LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Rozin Khalil, a Yazidi teenager living in Britain, still remembers harrowing stories about the persecution of her minority group that she heard as a 10-year-old girl in her village in northwestern Iraq.

Now the abuse of Yazidis at the hands of Islamic State has prompted her to set up an online campaign to get support for hundreds of women and girls who, according to rights groups, have been captured, raped and tortured, forced to convert to Islam and to marry militants.

"Those (girls) who managed to escape need to psychologically and medically recover from what's happened," said Khalil, who spoke to some of the women and girls who escaped and are now living in a refugee camp in her former village.

"There is no one to speak for these girls," said the teenager, who lives in the central English city of Coventry.

Khalil hopes that her petition, which has gathered nearly 200,000 signatures in two months, will prompt the British government to act on its pledge to punish the perpetrators of sexual violence in conflict, and help victims.

The Yazidis suffered grievously after Islamic State's rapid offensive in northern Iraq last year. Hundreds were killed and thousands captured, enslaved and raped by the Sunni Muslim militants, who consider Yazidis devil worshippers.

An Amnesty International report published in December said that Islamic State was seizing girls as young as 12, and that many women and girls had attempted or contemplated suicide to escape the horrors of captivity and sexual violence.

The Yazidis are an ancient, predominantly Kurdish people who follow their own religion derived from Islam, Christianity and Zoroastrianism.

The group has long suffered discrimination, even before the rise of Islamic State.

"It was normal to hear about people being killed. It was scary," said Rozin, who left her village Essian, around 45 km southeast of the Kurdish city of Dohuk, in 2008.

Last year, British government called for action to end the use of rape as a weapon of war during the world's first global summit on sexual violence in conflict held in London.

Khalil said that she had written a letter to the British government and is awaiting a response.

