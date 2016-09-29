LONDON, Sept 29 British Airways said on Thursday
it will no longer provide free snacks and food in economy class
on short-haul and domestic flights, joining budget carriers like
Ryanair and easyJet which charge for sandwiches
and other items.
BA, owned by IAG, said from January it would sell
food from British retailer Marks & Spencer to economy
class travellers. Passengers travelling in the class above
economy will continue to receive free meals, as will passengers
on long-haul flights.
The change comes as BA's parent company IAG tries to cut
costs at a time of increasing competition in the European
short-haul market and will narrow the gap between flights
offered by BA and its low-cost, no-frills rivals.
The airline said the switch to selling M&S food was driven
by customer dissatisfaction with the its current short-haul
economy catering.
"They've told us we are experts in flying and service, but
when it comes to catering on short-haul flights, they want to
choose from a wider range of premium products," BA chief
executive Alex Cruz said in the statement.
BA said it would sell an M&S Aberdeen Angus beef and red
onion chutney bloomer for 4 pounds 75 pence, a hot bacon roll
for the same price, plus other breakfast options, nuts, crisps
and chocolates, and customers could pay using Avios points, part
of a BA loyalty scheme, if they wanted to.
(Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Jane Merriman)