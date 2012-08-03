NEW YORK Aug 2 British Airways and
eight other airlines received final court approval in New York
on Thursday for a settlement agreement on a six-year-old
antitrust class action suit that accused the carriers of fixing
cargo shipping prices.
The agreement, confirmed by the federal court in the Eastern
District of New York, produces a recovery of $183 million for
the plaintiffs and marks the third settlement agreement in the
lawsuit. In his court order, Judge John Gleeson said the
agreement was "fair, reasonable and adequate" to the class.
Under the agreement, British Airways will pay $89
million, Chilean carrier Lan will pay $66 million and Dubai's
Emirates Airline will pay $7.8 million.
A spokeswoman for British Airways was not
immediately available for comment.
In 2006, more than 90 civil lawsuits were filed against more
than two dozen airlines accusing them of conspiring to raise
air-cargo freight rates. In all, 42 airlines have been named in
the suits.
The civil complaints originated from a U.S. Department of
Justice investigation into a number of airlines suspected of
violating antitrust rules with the air-transportation industry.