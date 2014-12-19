LONDON Dec 19 British American Tobacco
, the world's No. 2 tobacco company by sales, said it
agreed to pay $575 million to settle litigation with the
Flintkote Company related to disputed dividends and asbestos
claims.
The agreement was reached by BAT's Canadian subsidiary
Imperial Tobacco Canada in a litigation case which started in
2006 and related to issues dating back to 1986 and 1987.
"Today's agreement in principle of the dividend claims and
the asbestos related liabilities, brings this long running
litigation to an end," BAT said in a statement on Friday.
"Under the terms of the proposed settlement, Imperial
Tobacco will obtain protection from current and potential future
Flintkote related asbestos liability claims in the United
States."
