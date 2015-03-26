March 26 Haversham Holdings Plc said it would buy British Car Auctions Ltd from U.S. buyout group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about 1.23 billion pounds ($1.83 billion) in a cash- and-stock deal.

Haversham, a vehicle set up to buy companies in the automotive sector, will fund the deal through a 1.03 billion pound share placement, a 200 million pound loan and by issuing 69.5 million new shares.

($1 = 0.6712 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)