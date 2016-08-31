SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (IFR) - The Canadian province of British
Columbia is bookbuilding for its debut issue of
offshore rupee bonds.
Initial price guidance for the benchmark-sized offering with
a tenor of three years and four months is 6.68-6.73 percent.
The Masala bonds will be issued in 144A/Reg S format and
will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.
The settlement date for the bonds is September 9, and they
will mature on January 9, 2020.
The bonds are rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by the three major rating
agencies, all with stable outlooks.
HSBC and TD Securities are bookrunners for the deal, which
will price tomorrow in Asian hours.
Last year, British Columbia finance minister Michael de Jong
met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the
possibility of issuing offshore rupee bonds.
British Columbia has been a trendsetter in Asian currencies
in recent years. It was the first foreign government entity to
sell Dim Sum bonds, in 2013, and, in January this year, it sold
Panda bonds in China's domestic interbank market.
