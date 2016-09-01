MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (IFR) - British Columbia, the first foreign government entity to tap the Masala bond market, has priced 5 billion rupees ($75 million) of offshore bonds at 6.62 percent.
Initial price guidance for the benchmark-size offering with a tenor of three years and four months was at 6.68-6.73 percent with interest payable semi-annually.
Pricing was tightened in reaction to a stronger response than expected from Asian, European and American investors, a source said.
The bonds are rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by the three major international rating agencies, all with stable outlooks.
HSBC and TD Securities were bookrunners for the deal.
Indian government three-year bonds were yielding 6.88 percent today. (Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)
