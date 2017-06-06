Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May looks on during a general election campaign visit to a tool factory in Kelso, Scotland June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she had raised "the question of terrorism" when she visited Saudi Arabia in April.

Asked whether the subject of the financing of terrorism was brought up when she met Saudi Arabia's leaders early in April, May said: "We talked to Saudi Arabia on a whole number of issues around the question of terrorism."

"Saudi Arabia is a country itself which has experienced terrorist attacks and many lives have been lost as a result of that. We have an important link with Saudi Arabia because, actually, action taken by Saudi Arabia has saved lives here in this country."

"We as a government have ensured that we have strengthened our ability to deal with terrorist finance through the changes we have put through in the criminal finances act."

(Reporting by William James; writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)