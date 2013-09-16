By John McGarrity
LONDON, Sept 16 British Gas on Monday said it
signed a 600 million pound ($950 million)deal with technology
company Landis+Gyr to supply most of the 16 million smart meters
to be installed in UK homes, a move that could cut energy bills
and create 600 new jobs.
Britain's government wants most of the country's homes to
have smart meters by the end of the decade, a move intended to
cut energy use in western Europe's biggest gas consumer.
"Our 600 million pound investment in Landis+Gyr's smart
metering solutions means we can provide smart meters
cost-effectively to our customers, and bring them the benefits
of this innovative technology as soon as possible," Chris
Weston, managing director of British Gas, said in a news
release.
Digital smart meters will replace existing gas and
electricity meters so that homeowners can monitor their energy
use more accurately, leading to an annual average saving of 65
pounds once installation costs have been factored in, according
to an estimate by Oxford Energy Economics.
The deal with British Gas, owned by energy company Centrica,
could prompt a doubling of Switzerland-headquartered
Landis+Gyr's 600-strong British workforce, the joint statement
said.
Landis+Gyr, one of the world's biggest suppliers of smart
meters, is owned by Japanese technology conglomerate Toshiba
.