LONDON Jan 10 Workplace pension funds hoping
for a respite in tackling soaring deficits were disappointed by
a government decision on Thursday not to reduce the country's
official inflation rate.
The Office of National Statistics (ONS) opted against a
widely anticipated change to the long-standing Retail Price
Index (RPI), which is used to calculate workplace pension
payouts to the retired.
Most economists had expected RPI to be changed significantly
to bring it in line with the consumer price index (CPI) which
typically is significantly lower due to different statistical
techniques.
The ONS decided that a new RPI-based index should be
published from March 2013 using a new formulation known as RPIJ,
but that the existing RPI series should continue to be used for
index-linked gilts and bonds.
Rock bottom bond yields and repeated rounds of central bank
easing have contributed to a sharp drop in the yield on British
government gilts - a staple investment for pension funds, making
it more expensive for funds to match income to liabilities
unless they add riskier, higher-yielding assets to portfolios.
A reduction to the rate of inflation by as much as one
percent would have reduced pension scheme liabilities for
Britain's top 350 firms by 30 billion pounds from a total
deficit of 85 billion pounds, said Martin Potter, a partner at
pension consultants Hymans Robertson.
"While trustees would have welcomed an improvement in
funding levels, it would have come at the expense of future
payments to pensioners."
The decision was good news for Britain's pensioners, who
could have seen an average RPI-linked final salary pension of
7,600 pounds fall by 20,000 pounds over a 20 year retirement,
umbrella organisation the National Association of Pension Funds
said in a statement.
Deficits of British final salary linked company pension pots
more than doubled to 231 billion pounds last year, according to
the Pension Protection Fund, fuelling concerns that firms may
close these benefit scheme altogether. [ID: nL5E8M7F0C]
"We expected a change in the RPI rate to cut deficits by
about a quarter, but the light at the end of the tunnel has been
removed for pension trustee scheme sponsors - to the benefit of
members," Sarah Brown, head of inflation research at actuary
Punter Southall told Reuters.