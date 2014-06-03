BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces appointment of Beh Siew Kim as chief executive officer
* appointment of beh siew kim as chief executive officer and executive director of company
LONDON, June 3 British Land, property adviser for the Leamington Shopping Park, said
* Hercules unit trust and crown estate sell leamington shopping park for £72 million to Ignis UK Property Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* appointment of beh siew kim as chief executive officer and executive director of company
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million