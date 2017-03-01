(Adds photo coding)
March 1 CC Land Holdings Ltd, a firm
run by Chinese property magnate Cheung Chung-kiu, has agreed to
pay 1.15 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) to buy London's
"Cheesegrater" skyscraper, owners British Land and
Oxford Properties said on Wednesday.
The sale of the Leadenhall Building, known as the
Cheesegrater because of its wedge shape, will be slightly
dilutive to British Land's earnings per share but accretive to
its net asset value per share, the property company said.
British Land and Oxford Properties each own 50 percent of
the building. Oxford Properties invests in real estate for one
of Canada's largest pension plans.
($1 = 0.8105 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely
and David Evans)