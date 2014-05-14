(Adds details, background)
By Brenda Goh
LONDON May 14 British Land, developer
of London's "Cheesegrater" skyscraper, said it was starting to
benefit from a long-awaited recovery in Britain's commercial
property markets, as it posted a 15 percent jump in full-year
net asset value.
The firm, Britain's second-largest listed property company
after Land Securities, has been selling off mature
assets and raising finance to replenish its development
pipeline, particularly in London and south-east England, where
it has invested 1.3 billion pounds ($2.2 billion).
Its moves come as investment and leasing demand for
Britain's shops, offices and industrial properties begin to
bounce back after years of steady decline, with capital values
rising 5.4 percent over the six months to March, according to
data from research firm Investment Property Databank.
"We are well positioned to take advantage of London's
continuing success and improving demand for the best retail
space," said Chris Grigg, chief executive of the company, which
has a portfolio mainly made up of retail properties across
Britain and London offices.
"In London, we see rental growth along with the letting up
of completed development space being the key drivers of our
Offices performance ... In Retail, away from London, investor
appetite is strengthening and retailers are clearly more
confident about the outlook for consumer spending," he said.
The improving economic outlook helped its EPRA net asset
value (NAV) per share, a key measure of industry performance, to
rise to 688 pence per share over the year to the end of March,
from 596 pence in the previous year, with much of the growth
coming in the second half of the period.
Morgan Stanley analysts said British Land's results beat
their expectations. "While we worry that NAV growth will start
decelerating, we think the group is in good shape to deliver
double-digit returns in the current financial year, which should
sustain NAV valuation," they said.
British Land said it would pay a quarterly dividend of 6.75
pence a share, bringing the full-year payout to 27 pence, up 2.3
percent from the previous year.
($1 = 0.5939 British Pounds)
