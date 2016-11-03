Nov 3 British Land Company Plc, one of London's biggest office landlords, plans to sell its 50 percent stake in the "Cheesegrater" skyscraper in the financial district, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, quoting sources.

It values that stake at about 500 million pounds ($620 million), Bloomberg quoted one of the sources as saying.

British Land, which co-owns the building called Leadenhall Building at the heart of City of London with Oxford Properties, declined to comment. Oxford Properties was not immediately available to comment.

Britons' vote on June 23 to leave the European Union has raised concerns that London will lose business and jobs to Frankfurt and Paris, leading some analysts to predict a downturn in the London property market.

Although property consultant CBRE Group Inc noted a rebound in office space take-ups in London, financial services firms are already considering relocation if they risk losing passporting rights.

Brokerage Colliers International Group Inc has said vacancy levels have been rising. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)