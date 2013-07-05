LONDON, July 5 Property developer British Land
said the investment of funds raised in March would
boost earnings earlier than first planned, after it announced it
had bought the majority of a London Paddington site for 470
million pounds ($708 million).
In March the firm raised almost 1 billion pounds for new
investments and developments via a share placement and sale of
an office block in the City of London financial district.
On Friday the firm said investment in the Paddington site in
west London would take the total amount invested to over 750
million pounds.
"This is the most significant acquisition we have made since
the equity placing in March and we are confident that investment
of those proceeds will now be accretive to 2014 earnings, ahead
of our original objective," chief executive Chris Grigg said.
Like its rivals Hammerson and Land Securities
, British Land has been focusing on its core office and
shopping centre businesses in London and key UK regions to
combat the tough economic outlook facing property markets in
Britain and Europe.
The group said it had acquired assets comprising the
majority of Paddington Central, a 1.2 million square foot
office-led, mixed use estate near Paddington train station.
The firm had bought three of the existing buildings, which
house firms including AstraZeneca and Nokia, together with a
retail and leisure cluster from funds controlled by Aviva
Investors and other investors. The group has also bought an area
for development of offices and a mixed-use site.