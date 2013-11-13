LONDON Nov 13 British Land posted a 4.5 percent rise in first-half net asset value on Wednesday, and said it had fully invested the proceeds from an equity raising earlier this year, which it expects to boost 2013/14 earnings.

The company, Britain's second largest listed developer after Land Securities, said EPRA net asset value per share - a key industry measure of performance - rose to 623 pence in the six months to Sept 30, from 596 pence in the previous year.

British Land reported a 6.6 percent rise in underlying pretax profit to 146 million pounds ($232.5 million), and raised its half-year dividend by 2.3 percent to 13.5 pence.

It raised 972 million pounds through a share placement and sale of office block in March. It said it had fully deployed the equity placing proceeds which it expects to be accretive to 2013/14 earnings, ahead of expectations.