May 16 British Land Co Plc, Britain's second-largest listed property developer, posted a rise in its full-year portfolio value, indicating that demand for commercial space had held up despite concerns of a jittery market.

British Land's EPRA net asset value, which is calculated according to European Public Real Estate Association guidelines, rose 10.9 percent to 919 pence per share in the 12 months ended March 31, the company said on Monday.

The rise in NAV, which reflects the value of a property company's buildings, was higher than the 7.5 percent rise in the first six months of the year.

British Land said its committed speculative development programme currently stood at 530 million pounds ($761 million). ($1 = 0.6962 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)