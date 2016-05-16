(Repeats to fix formatting)
By Esha Vaish
May 16 British Land Co Plc, the UK's
second-largest listed property developer, posted a rise in its
asset value as demand for commercial property stayed strong in
the run-up to the European Union referendum vote.
The looming threat of Britain potentially breaking away from
the EU had done little to reduce occupier demand, especially in
retail, British Land Chief Executive Chris Grigg said.
"On the retail side of our business, we've seen frankly
little change, and in offices, a bit of a slowdown, but again a
lot of discussion in terms of potential pre-letting," Grigg told
reporters on a call.
Occupancy across British Land's portfolio, which includes
its flagship "Cheesegrater" skyscraper, rose 70 basis points to
99 percent in the year ended March 31, the company said.
EPRA net asset value, which is calculated according to
European Public Real Estate Association guidelines, rose 10.9
percent to 919 pence per share.
The rise in NAV, which reflects the value of a property
company's buildings, however, received mixed reactions from the
market, with at least two analysts saying they were expecting a
higher NAV than reported.
British Land shares fell 1.6 percent to 708.75 pence by 0931
GMT, underperforming the FTSE 100, which fell 0.3
percent. The stock was among the top percentage losers on the
bluechip index.
The company said it remained confident for the year, despite
the potentially adverse impact on the domestic property market
if the UK chose to leave the European Union.
Despite strong occupier markets, deal transaction levels had
slowed this year, partly as investors grew concerned about the
implications of the referendum vote on June 23, Grigg said.
The company, which has 20 billion pounds worth of assets
under management, urged the UK to stay with the bloc.
British Land said it continued its investments and its
committed speculative development pipeline currently stood at
530 million pounds ($761 million), with the option to take on
more projects over the next six to 18 months.
Developers tie up huge amounts of resources in speculative
projects that often take a few years to be ready to occupy and
such plans are seen as a show of confidence in the growth
prospects of the market.
"(Development decisions) are not really predicated on Brexit
per say, so we're not actually holding off. But we have a lot of
optionality and that suits us in this situation," Grigg said.
($1 = 0.6962 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)