July 18 British Land Company Plc said
that it expected some occupiers and investors to take a more
cautious approach on the domestic commercial property market
following Britain's decision to exit the European Union.
British Land, the UK's second-largest listed property
developer, said it was too early to assess the impact of the
referendum vote but its business was resilient and that
quarterly activity had been strong in the lead up to the
referendum vote.
Since the vote on June 23, British Land had managed to
secure 17 long-term retail leases ahead of the estimated rental
value, it said.
This adds to the additional space it has managed to lease in
its flagship "Cheesegrater" skyscraper and the contract
exchanged to sell a Debenhams store located in London's
West End shopping district.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)