May 17 Property company British Land
said it had reduced the amount of space it was developing before
securing tenants to below 4 percent, adding that its London
office customers were taking longer to make decisions on moves.
Britain's second-largest listed developer, which owns
Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre and office developments
at Paddington Central in London, said it expected uncertainty in
the property market to persist for "some considerable" time as
Britain negotiates its exit from the European Union.
Financial firms, large occupiers of London offices, need a
regulated EU subsidiary to offer their products across the bloc,
which could lead some to move work out of Britain if it loses
access to the single market.
Against this backdrop, a Deloitte survey published on
Wednesday showed that 3.9 million square feet of space was
completed over the six months to March 31, marking the highest
amount delivered in central London since 2004.
The survey, which showed that a further 28 new construction
projects were started in the period, also said that the amount
of empty office space in London has jumped over the past 15
months and was likely to rise further this year.
British Land said on Wednesday the amount of space it was
building without secured tenants was cut to reduce its exposure
to such higher risk projects in what it termed as "uncertain
markets". The figure had been five percent six months ago.
"London occupiers, particularly financial institutions, are
making contingency plans but there is a wide range of possible
outcomes here," it said.
The company's underlying profit jumped 7.4 percent to 390
million pounds ($504 million) in the year ended March 31, but
its EPRA net asset value - a key industry metric that reflects
the value of a firm's buildings - slipped 0.4 percent to 915
pence per share.
British Land sold off property worth 1.5 billion pounds
during the period, including the disposal of its 50 percent
stake in London's famed Leadenhall Building, known more
popularly as the Cheesegrater because of its distinctive shape.
The deal, struck earlier this year and that fetched the
company and Oxford Properties 1.15 billion pounds collectively,
is expected to close this month.
The company also announced a final quarterly dividend of 7.3
pence, up 3 percent, and proposed a first-quarter dividend of
7.52 pence.
Its shares dipped 1 percent in early trade.
($1 = 0.7744 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise
Heavens and Keith Weir)