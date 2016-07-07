July 7 Property company British Land
said it had exchanged contracts to sell a Debenhams
store located in London's West End shopping district to a
private investor, a sign that deals were still being struck in a
sector gripped with concerns around the impact of Brexit.
The sale price for the seven storey building on Oxford
Street was 400 million pounds ($517 million), the UK's
second-largest listed property developer said in a statement
after London markets closed on Thursday.
British Land, known for its flagship "Cheesegrater"
skyscraper in London's financial district, said it had also
exchanged contracts on retail disposals worth 99 million pounds
since March 31, ahead of the valuations seen then.
Shares in British Land closed up over 3 percent at about 565
pence on Thursday. Since Britain voted to leave the European
Union, its stock is down by a quarter amid mounting concerns
that demand to rent and buy commercial property could be hit.
In one of the first signs of strain in the sector, more than
18 billion pounds of retail investor cash has been frozen in the
last week as several property funds suspended trading after a
wave of investors asked for their money back.
Three fund managers cut the value of their UK property funds
and a fourth extended a 24-hour trading suspension on Thursday,
as panic continued to mount amid growing speculation that
property prices would be forced down as some such funds would
move to sell some of their buildings.
However, British Land said on Thursday it had a "strong,
resilient business" and that since the vote it had exchanged 11
long-term retail leases totalling 50,000 square feet and 2.1
million pounds of rent on terms agreed prior to the referendum.
Overall, the lettings were 4.7 percent ahead of their
estimated rental values as of March, it added.
"British Land has entered this period of post-referendum
uncertainty in a robust position... We have a modern portfolio
which is well suited to current and future customer needs," CEO
Chris Grigg said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7738 pounds)
