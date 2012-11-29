LONDON Nov 29 A far-reaching inquiry into
British newspapers called for a new independent body to regulate
the press, backed by law, to prevent a repeat of the excesses
which led to a phone hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch's News of
the World tabloid.
Senior judge Brian Leveson said the recommendations would in
no way allow parliament to regulate the newspapers, but his
proposals will put Prime Minister David Cameron on a collision
course with an already hostile press and senior members of his
government if he accepts the findings.
The inquiry was ordered by Cameron following public outrage
at Murdoch's now defunct tabloid whose staff routinely hacked
into phones, including that of schoolgirl Milly Dowler who was
later found dead.
Leveson was highly critical of sections of the press,
describing its behaviour as "outragous" and said it had "wreaked
havoc with the lives of innocent people".
He said the newspapers should be subject to a new law which
would set out the principles for an independent self-regulatory
body to stick to, that would also place a legal duty on the
government to protect the freedom of the press.
The independent body could be scrutinised by Ofcom, the
regulator which already oversees radio and television.
Anything less, Leveson said, would not be accepted by the
victims of press abuse, a key element for Cameron.
"Despite what will be said about these recommendations by
those who oppose them, this is not, and cannot be characterised
as, statutory regulation of the press," he said in the almost
2,000 page report.
Leveson also said that politicians had become too close to
newspaper executives in the last 30 years, and warned that the
close ties formed between the government and Murdoch's News Corp
over the aborted takeover of BSkyB was
concerning and had had the potential to jeopardise the $12
billion bid.
He said there was no credible evidence of bias on the part
of senior minister Jeremy Hunt in his handling of the BSkyB
takeover, but said the close ties allowed a perception of
favouritism.