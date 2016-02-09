LONDON Feb 9 British Airways said it would
begin flying from Stansted Airport, establishing a presence at
London's No.3 airport for the first time and bringing it into
direct competition with budget carrier Ryanair on
leisure routes.
BA, owned by International Airlines Group, said on
Tuesday that from May it would fly to Faro in Portugal, as well
as Ibiza, Malaga and Palma in Spain, from 49 pounds ($71) one
way.
The full-service operator, which provides complimentary
refreshments on flights, will compete directly on those routes
with no-frills Ryanair, whose cheapest flights in May cost about
25 pounds one way.
BA's move into secondary airport Stansted enters traditional
budget carrier territory, a change from a wider trend of low
cost airlines increasingly flying from a city's main airport and
stealing market share from full-service airlines.
Stansted, 35 miles north of London, will become BA's fourth
airport in the region. It already flies from London's Heathrow,
Gatwick and City airports.
BA said the flights would be operated by its BA CityFlyer
subsidiary on two-cabin 98-seat Embraer jets which are usually
based at London City.
($1 = 0.6914 pounds)
