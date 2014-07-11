July 11 British American Tobacco Plc :
* British American Tobacco notes recent announcements from
Imperial, Reynolds American and Lorillard
* If such a deal were to proceed, British American Tobacco
expects to support transaction by subscribing for additional
shares in Reynolds American, with aim of maintaining its
existing 42 pct equity position in Reynolds American
* There can however be no certainty that any deal will take
place or of terms on which it may take place.
* British American Tobacco does not intend to make any
additional comments regarding this matter
