BRIEF-Surge Energy announces $37 mln Sparky Area acquisition
* Surge Energy Inc announces $37 million core sparky area acquisition; upward revision to 2017 guidance; increased dividend
July 15 British American Tobacco Plc :
* BAT to maintain 42 pct of enlarged Reynolds American
* To invest $4.7 billion as part of Reynolds American's proposed acquisition of Lorillard
* British American Tobacco to maintain its 42 pct shareholding in enlarged Reynolds American
* BAT will be suspending its 1.5 billion pounds share buyback programme with effect from 30 July 2014
* Transaction, which is anticipated to be completed in first half of 2015, is expected to be mildly accretive for BAT
* BAT will be subscribing for new shares in Reynolds American with funding from existing resources and debt
* U.S. Army awards Leidos tactical unmanned aircraft systems prime contract