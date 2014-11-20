Nov 20 British American Tobacco Plc
* Des Naughton, managing director - Nicoventures, has
decided to leave Bat Group
* Naughton will leave BAT on 28th February 2015 after nearly
20 years with group
* Kingsley Wheaton, currently Group Corporate & Regulatory
Affairs Director, will be appointed Managing Director - Next
Generation Products with effect from 1st January 2015
* Neil Withington, Group Legal Director & General Counsel,
has indicated his preference to retire from the Management Board
and leave the Group, as of 30th April 2015
