LONDON Feb 27 British American Tobacco PLC , the world's No. 2 cigarette maker, said 2013 earnings rose 6 percent, helped by growth in market share which was offset by currency headwinds in three of its four regions.

The world's No. 2 cigarette maker, whose brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall, posted adjusted diluted earnings per share of 216.6 pence compared to the 205.2 pence it made last year.