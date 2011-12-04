LONDON Dec 4 British newspapers reported the following business stories on Sunday:

The Sunday Times:

BARCLAYS TO SNUB KING WITH 5 BLN POUNDS FOR BANKERS

Barclays is planning to pay investment bankers an estimated 5 billion pounds ($7.8 billion) this year in spite of calls for restraint from Bank of England governor Mervyn King.

AIRBUS DEAL THREATENS 800 JOBS

A plan by engineering firm GKN to create 800 jobs in Bristol has been scuppered after losing a key contract to build parts for a new Airbus jet to South Korean rival Korean Aerospace Industries.

ICAP READY FOR RETURN OF DRACHMA

ICAP, the world's biggest foreign exchange dealer, has set up a trading platform for a new drachma currency, in anticipation of Greece falling out of the euro.

The Sunday Telegraph:

BANKS FACE NEW BONUS CRACKDOWN

The Bank of England is preparing a regulatory crackdown on excessive banking pay that could bring an end to the City's bonus culture.

GOODWIN TO ESCAPE SCRUTINY FROM FSA REPORT

The Financial Services Authority's report into the collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland will not examine in any detail the role played by Fred Goodwin and Tom McKillop, its two most senior directors.

DAVID LLOYD GYM CHAIN TO BE SOLD AS LLOYDS LOOKS TO CUT DEBT EXPOSURE

David Lloyd, the gym chain part owned by Lloyds Banking Group, is gearing up for a potential sale as part of a 2 billion pounds restructuring.

CAA HIRES ALVAREZ TO ADVISE ON THOMAS COOK

The Civil Aviation Authority has hired U.S. turnaround and restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal to advise it over Thomas Cook.

AVIVA TO OFFLOAD ITS UK PENSION ASSETS

Aviva is considering selling a chunk of the billions of pounds worth of UK pension assets it owns as it looks to boost the amount of capital it holds on its balance sheet.

The Independent on Sunday:

RBS TO PAY BONUSES OF 500 MLN POUNDS DESPITE KING ALERT

Royal Bank of Scotland is set to press ahead with an estimated bonus pool of about 500 million pounds, despite claims by the group's finance director that the industry has wasted money on remuneration.