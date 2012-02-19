LONDON Feb 19 British newspapers reported
the following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Telegraph
HSBC SET TO SNUB UK LOAN SCHEME
HSBC is considering walking away from
George Osborne's plans to inject 20 billion pounds ($31.6
billion) into the UK economy through the loan guarantee scheme,
in what could prove to be a major blow to the Chancellor's hopes
of reviving growth.
HEDGE FUNDS BET ON GLENCORE
A group of arbitrage hedge funds is betting that Glencore
will either agree its 53 billion pounds ($83.8 billion)
mega-merger with Xstrata or walk away, putting them
directly opposed to long-only investors looking for an increased
premium.
MURDOCHS FACE U.S. CALL FOR CHANGE
Rupert Murdoch can no longer ignore demands for sweeping
change at News Corp after a week in which the company's
problems spread to The Sun newspaper, leading U.S. shareholder
California State Teachers' Retirement System (Calstrs) has
warned.
BA TALKS TO OFT OVER FINE
British Airways is locked in talks with the Office
of Fair Trading (OFT) over a 121.5 million pounds ($192.2
million) price-fixing fine levied against the airline five years
ago.
HOMESERVE DRAWS UP SUCCESSION PLAN
Homeserve, which lost 55 percent of its stock market
value after admitting to a mis-selling scandal last autumn, is
lining up chief operating officer Martin Bennett to take over
from chief executive Richard Harpin.
The Sunday Times
VULTURE FUNDS TO SEIZE CONTROL OF TRAVELODGE
Two American hedge funds, Avenue Capital and Golden Tree
Asset Management, are planning to seize control of Travelodge as
the budget hotel chain owned by Dubai International Capital
(DIC) scrambles to raise cash.
REXAM TO SELL PLASTICS DIVISION
Packaging maker Rexam is this week expected to say
it will sell a plastics division in a move that could raise 350
million pounds ($553.5 million).
TESCO GOES BACK TO BASICS TO HALT SALES SLIDE
Tesco is set to spend 150-200 million pounds
($237-316 million) this year hiring greengrocers, butchers and
shop-floor staff to rebuild relationships with customers after
January's profit warning.
INDIANS QUESTION DEAL ON FRENCH FIGHTER JETS
India's decision to hand a 7 billion pounds ($11 billion)
contract for 126 fighter jets to French firm Dassault Aviation's
Rafale jet instead of the BAE Systems and
EADS backed Typhoon has been thrown into question after
senior Indian officials raised doubts over the cost of the bid.