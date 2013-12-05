BRIEF-Wilton Resources proposes warrant extension
* Wilton Resources Inc - corporation intends to extend term of warrants from April 6, 2017 to June 6, 2017
Dec 5 The Canadian province of British Columbia on Thursday sold C$500 million ($467 million) notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.25 percent notes, due March 1, 2019, were priced at 100.234 to yield 2.202 percent or 39.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The total issue amount outstanding is now C$1.1 billion ($1.028 billion).
The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the departure of the star bond investor from one of the world's biggest money managers.