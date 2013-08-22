US STOCKS-Wall Street flat; Fed officials in focus
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
Aug 22 The Canadian province of British Columbia on Thursday sold C$500 million ($476 million) of notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.30 percent notes, due Dec. 18, 2023, were priced at 97.432 to yield 3.60 percent or 84.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank was the lead manager of the sale.
The total issue amount outstanding is now C$1.25 billion ($1.19 billion). $1=C$1.05
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
LONDON, March 29 Banks in Britain have tried to reassure their London staff over possible Brexit disruption, including a shift in jobs to continental Europe, as Prime Minister Theresa May triggered formal EU divorce proceedings on Wednesday.
TORONTO, March 29 The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan's rate of return dropped to 4.2 percent last year from 13 percent in 2015, the fund said on Wednesday, citing unfavorable currency movements.