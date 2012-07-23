July 23 The government of British Columbia said
on Monday that it cannot support construction of Enbridge Inc's
C$6 billion ($5.90 billion) Northern Gateway oil
pipeline project unless it receives more fiscal benefits from
the project.
In its first official comment on new oil export pipelines
planned by Enbridge and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
, the government of Premier Christy Clark said the
province would receive only 8.2 percent of total tax revenue
generated by Northern Gateway.
"Given the risk to British Columbia from land-based and
coastal bitumen spills, British Columbia does not believe an
equitable distribution exists for fiscal benefits," the province
said in a statement. "This imbalance must be addressed prior to
British Columbia considering provincial support."