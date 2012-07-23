* B.C. wants bigger share of Northern Gateway revenue
* Sets out minimum conditions needed for pipeline approval
* Enbridge says will work with B.C. govt on their concerns
By Nicole Mordant
Vancouver, July 23 The government of British
Columbia said on Monday it cannot support construction of
Enbridge Inc's C$6 billion ($5.90 billion) Northern
Gateway oil pipeline project unless the province receives more
fiscal benefits from the project.
In its first official comment on new oil export pipelines
planned by Enbridge and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
, the government of Liberal Premier Christy Clark said
the province will demand a bigger slice of the about C$81
billion in overall tax revenue Northern Gateway that is expected
to generate in its first 30 years of operation.
Under the current system, British Columbia would receive 8.2
percent of total tax revenue from the line, an amount it
considers unacceptable.
"Given that B.C. would shoulder 100 percent of the marine
risk and a significant portion of the land-based risk, we do not
feel the current approach to sharing these benefits is
appropriate," Terry Lake, the province's environment minister,
told reporters. "A fair share of benefits will be the focus of
negotiations should there be any interest in pursuing a new
heavy oil pipeline in British Columbia."
Canada's government and its oil producers are backing
construction of new export pipelines to British Columbia's
Pacific Coast to take oil sands crude to high-paying markets in
Asia and elsewhere. Rising output has resulted in a glut of oil
and lower prices in the U.S. Midwest, which now takes nearly all
of Canada's exports
Along with a larger share of revenue, the Clark government
laid out four other conditions that must be met before it can
back any new line. Any proposal must successfully complete an
environmental review; it must have top-notch marine spill
prevention and response systems; it needs industry-best measures
to prevent and mitigate spills on land; and the province's First
Nations aboriginal communities must be consulted and must
benefit from any new pipeline.
Pipelines that cross provincial borders are federally
regulated and approved, but Lake said the province would be a
crucial player in the process of getting the pipeline built as
there will be "scores of provincial permits that will be
necessary".
"We will have to give due consideration to each one in terms
of the criteria that are around those permits, the necessary
commitments that are made around those permits and, of course,
the issue of being able to supply the power necessary through
B.C. Hydro," he said.
B.C. Hydro is the provincial government-owned electricity
utility.
Two new oil pipeline projects are being proposed to run
through British Columbia.
Enbridge's Northern Gateway pipeline would ship 525,000
barrels of oil per day derived from the Alberta tar sands to
Kitimat, British Columbia, on the Pacific Coast, where it would
be loaded onto tankers. A second line would take 193,000 bpd
ultra-light crude and natural-gas liquids into Alberta.
As well, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP plans to
expand its 300,000 bpd Edmonton, Alberta, to Vancouver Trans
Mountain line to handle 750,000 bpd.
Enbridge said it welcomed the B.C. government's input. "We
have a strong commitment to working with the B.C. government. We
will continue to work with the B.C. government to find means and
ways to further address their concerns," spokesman Todd Nogier
said.
A Kinder Morgan spokesman said the company will follow all
necessary regulatory steps as it moves its project forward.
"We support the intention of the minimum requirements that
have been outlined by the province," Andrew Galarnyk said.
Separately, federal Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver
said in a statement that only those resource projects that "meet
our rigorous environmental standards will go forward".
Alberta premier Alison Redford, whose province is the center
of Canada's oil industry and who has been championing a national
energy strategy, hinted that B.C.'s announcement was not in the
best interests of the country.
"Leadership is not about dividing Canadians and pitting one
province against another -- leadership is about working
together," she said in a statement.
�Public hearings on the pipeline are taking place in
communities along the pipeline's route across northern British
Columbia and into Alberta. Opposition from environmental and
aboriginal groups due to concerns about possible oil spills has
led to delays in the project, which Enbridge aims to complete in
2017.
Despite the conditions laid down by the province,
environmental activists were not appeased.
"There is nothing in the announcement today that will
satisfy people of the North," said Pat Moss, coordinator of
Friends of Wild Salmon, an environmental group based in
Smithers, in northern British Columbia.