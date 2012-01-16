LONDON Jan 16 The British government has
urged its national broadcasters and audiences to get behind the
country's film industry to promote a cultural brand on a par
with Hollywood and French cinema and maintain its current golden
run of box office success.
British cinema has enjoyed a string of hits in recent years,
from "Slumdog Millionaire" to "The King's Speech", and a
government-appointed panel set out on Monday how it intended to
maintain that form during the tough economic environment.
The review calls for British broadcasters to help fund and
show British films; for financial support for a wide range of
movies ranging from the small art-house movies to blockbusters
and the reinvestment of profits into the industry to generate
further success.
British Prime Minister David Cameron sparked controversy
last week when he suggested that the British movie industry
should focus on box office success rather than critical acclaim.
The movie industry is worth an estimated 4.2 billion pounds
($6.42 billion)to the British economy each year, but much of
that comes from blockbusters like the Harry Potter franchise
that are often bankrolled by Hollywood studios.
Independent British films had a share at the box office of
just 5.5 percent between 2001 and 2010.
Film makers argue however that they cannot predict how
successful a film will be until it has hit the screens and that
they do not wish to merely recreate Hollywood-style movies in a
hunt for financial success.
The government-appointed panel appeared to agree on Monday,
saying it would look to support as many films as possible.
"British film is going through something of a golden
period," the report said. "A run of really good, successful,
British-made and British-based movies has been taking not just
British cinema audiences but many others around the world by
storm.
"The key question, though, is how do we make this something
that lasts for more than just an all-too-brief year? How do we
secure greater consistency in the quality and success of British
film?"
One of the suggestions includes returning the profits from a
movie to the development and production teams, to encourage
further investment in future films.
Funding for a film from a body such as the National Lottery
used to be considered a loan that was expected to be paid back
from the film's income.
A British Film Week around the country showing old and new
films was cited as a way to promote British movies while lessons
in school could teach children about British film heritage, it
said.
Broadcasters such as ITV and BSkyB were also
urged to do more to promote British films, either through help
in funding or through showing the films once they are released
for television.
The BBC, the publicly funded broadcaster which dominates
much of the media industry in Britain, invests 12 million pounds
per year to British films and while the panel welcomed the
support, it said it would like to see this increase further.
Chris Smith, a former secretary of state who produced the
report, said television accounted for 80 percent of the total
film audience, making the role of broadcasters all the more
important.
($1 = 0.6542 British pounds)
(Created by Kate Holton, editing by Paul Casciato)