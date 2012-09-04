BRIEF-CIFI Holdings Group updates on operating statistics for May
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB7.47 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 4 British Land : * Launch of an offering of £300 million of senior, unsecured convertible bonds
due 2017 * With an option to increase the offering by an additional £100 million * Intends to use proceeds of offering to fund the recently announced
acquisition of the clarges estate
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB7.47 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perpetual (Asia) Ltd entered into agreements to acquire interests in seven industrial properties in Australia