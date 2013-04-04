BRIEF-SIV Asset Management provides update on legal claim
* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited
LONDON, April 4 British Land : * Has purchased its j/v partner tesco's 50% holding in Surrey quays shopping
centre for £48 million * Following the purchase, British land's ownership in the centre will be 100
percent * Tesco has committed to a new long-term lease on its store and the petrol
filling station
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's southeastern city of Foshan has cracked down on real estate purchases, the city's housing bureau said on Wednesday, making it the latest to adopt the government's flurry of cooling measures.