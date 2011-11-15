(Adds details)

* H1 EPRA NAV up 4.2 pct at 591 pence/share

* Portfolio value rises 2.2 pct to 10.2 bln stg

* Says poised to capture growth when economy rebounds

LONDON, Nov 15 UK developer British Land Co Plc posted rises in first-half net asset value (NAV) and underlying pretax profit, and said it was well positioned to capture upside in both income and capital when the economy improves.

British Land booked a 4.2 percent rise in first-half EPRA NAV to 591 pence a share, while its underlying pretax profit rose 3.9 percent at 132 million pounds ($209.8 million). EPRA, the European Public Real Estate Association, provides a number of reporting benchmarks for property companies.

The blue-chip developer's total portfolio value was up 2.2 percent at the half-year mark to 10.2 billion pounds, with office and retail valuations rising, respectively, 5.3 percent and 0.7 percent.

"In the current challenging economic environment, our results demonstrate the quality of our portfolio underlined by the actions we've taken to focus on growing both income and capital," said Chief Executive Chris Grigg.

"We are well positioned for today but also have the capacity to capture upside when the economy improves," Grigg said in the results statement.

British Land's quarterly dividend was flat at 6.5 pence. ($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald; Editing by David Holmes)