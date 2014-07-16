BRIEF-Axis Bank sees FY18 credit cost at between 175 bps and 225 bps
* Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18
July 16 British Land Company Plc
* Interim dividend up 2.5 percent to 6.92 pence per share
* 334,000 sq ft of retail lettings/renewals; investment lettings/renewals 3.2% ahead of erv
* Retail occupancy up 10 bps to 98.6% 1 ; footfall +2.5% and continuing to outperform benchmark (down 0.8%)
* 112,000 sq ft of offices lettings/renewals completed; investment lettings/renewals 5.6% ahead of erv 2
* Overall occupancy including recently completed developments up 50 bps at 96.6%
* Occupational and investment markets in London and retail continue to strengthen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Bank is considering whether it needs to move thousands of staff from London to Frankfurt following Britain's decision to leave the European Union, one of its top executives said.